Munsey United Methodist Church joins the fight against hunger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Munsey United Methodist Church is doing its part to fight hunger by packing 20,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger.

The event will take place at the Munsey Church on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Food insecurity is a big concern for us, both locally and globally. Hunger impacts some 720 million people worldwide,” said Missions Director Steve Wheeler. “This two-hour event provides an opportunity to contribute towards helping eradicate hunger and live more fully into Matthew 25.”

All ages or invited to attend the event as different generations will package meals together side by side.

Rise Against Hunger is an organization that distributes food around the world.