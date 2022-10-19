JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Munsey United Methodist Church in Johnson City held its Rise Against Hunger campaign on Wednesday.

Last year, volunteers were able to pack 20,000 meals. This year’s goal was 25,000 meals.

Steve Wheeler, director of missions at Munsey UMC, told News Channel 11 that the event brings people together.

“It’s a fun event, it’s a community event, it brings people together. There’s a sense of camaraderie while we’re doing this, and everybody has a great time,” he said. “It gets people into that holiday spirit of giving and that’s what we’re supposed to be doing. That’s what we’re called to do.”

Wheeler said that the packing of meals is a start in helping the number of people around the world who go to bed hungry.

“Every night globally 829 million people go to bed hungry, and you know tonight we’re going to make a small dent, it’s a start, and that’s important, that is tremendously important,” Wheeler said.