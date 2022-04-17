JOHNSON CITY, Tenn, (WJHL) – Churches all around the nation and beyond held Easter services on Sunday.

One church was Munsey Memorial United Methodist in downtown Johnson City. The message at Munsey’s service Sunday was not only about Easter and the resurrection, but also about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The church targeted its holiday offerings toward the United Methodist Churches in the Czech Republic which are assisting refugees from Ukraine.

“My hope and prayer is the world does not allow this to go on and that we rise up against it. It’s just obvious to me that these precious people in Ukraine are suffering unjustly period and the free world and the church should be speaking out against this vociferously,” said Senior Pastor Doug Fairbanks.

The church held two services on Sunday one more traditional service and then another contemporary service.