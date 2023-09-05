WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three Washington County, Virginia Schools are dismissing early on Tuesday due to power outages.

Patrick Henry High School, Glade Spring Middle School and Meadowview Elementary School will dismiss early at 11 a.m., the school announced, citing “extreme heat and uncertainty about when power will be restored.”

According to Appalachian Power as of 10:50 a.m., over 1,000 customers are without power in Washington County, Virginia.

This story is currently developing. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.