Multiple Tri-Cities middle, elementary schools earn spots on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Schools list

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several schools in the Tri-Cities region have earned a spot on the U.S. News & World Report’s first Best Elementary, Middle Schools list.

A release from Kingsport City Schools notes that Johnson and Adams elementary schools and Robinson Middle all made the list to rank in the top 30% of all public schools in Tennessee.

Johnson Elementary ranked 61 out of 949 elementary schools, and Adams Elementary came in at 98.

Robinson Middle School was ranked number 81 out of 535 public middle schools across the state. The release notes that 47% of students within the school scored at or above the proficient level in mathematics, while 42% scored at or above the proficient reading level.

“I am incredibly proud of the faculty and staff, students, and families at Robinson Middle School,” said Dr. Corey Gardenhour, the Robinson Middle School principal. “We are a team, which means we all share in the success of our school. In future years, we will look on this accomplishment as the beginning of a proud tradition of excellence. Special thanks go to our Superintendent, ASC staff, elementary school faculty and staff, board of education, and all of those who have put children first at Robinson over the years. Go Big Blue!”

Also ranking high on the middle school list were University School in Johnson City, which came in at the number 15 spot. Indian Trail Intermediate School and Liberty Bell Middle School earned their spots at 42 and 43 respectively.

Other Tri-Cities schools that ranked high on the Tennessee middle school list included Gray Elementary, Jonesborough Middle, Rogersville Elementary, Ridgeview Elementary, T A Dugger Junior High, Ottway Elementary, Innovation Academy, Chuckey Doak Middle and West View School..

Towne Acres Elementary in Johnson City was noted as the 12th-best elementary school in the state, according to the U.S. News and World Report.