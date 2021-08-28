Multiple tractor-trailer crash closes I-81 South

BLOUNTVILLE, Tn. (WJHL) – According to the Kingsport Police Department, a “serious multi-tractor trailer crash” closed Interstate 81 South around mile marker 60.

According to a release by Kingsport PD, traffic remains extremely congested and is expected to remain so “for an extended period of time.”

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the crash blocked the entirety of I-81 South, with traffic being redirected to nearby exits.

KPD are requesting that motorists find alternate routes to avoid the area and prevent further traffic.

According to the release, further information will become available as the investigation continues.