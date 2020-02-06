Multiple SWVA counties declare local emergencies in wake of floods

(WJHL) – Four counties in Southwest Virginia have declared local emergencies due to the flooding in the area.

Emergency Management Agency directors in Wise, Russell, Dickenson and Tazewell County have declared that their counties are in a state of local emergencies.

Shelters in Wise and Tazewell County have opened at various locations.

In Wise County, a voluntary evacuation is underway in Appalachia due to worry over the South Powell Fork River.

The Big Stone Gap Fire Department warned residents of several road closures in the area.

Dickenson County reported multiple trees down across roads, as well as a rock slide along Route 80.

