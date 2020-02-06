1  of  3
Multiple SWVA counties declare local emergencies in wake of floods

Photo: Big Stone Gap Fire Department

(WJHL) – Four counties in Southwest Virginia have declared local emergencies due to the flooding in the area.

Emergency Management Agency directors in Wise, Russell, Dickenson and Tazewell County have declared that their counties are in a state of local emergencies.

PREVIOUS: Police: State of emergency issued for Richlands, Tazewell County, shelters opened

Shelters in Wise and Tazewell County have opened at various locations.

MORE INFO: LIST: Shelters opened across Tri-Cities in response to flooding

In Wise County, a voluntary evacuation is underway in Appalachia due to worry over the South Powell Fork River.

MORE INFO: Appalachia Fire Dept.: Voluntary evacuations underway in Appalachia area due to flooding

The Big Stone Gap Fire Department warned residents of several road closures in the area.

PREVIOUS: Big Stone Gap FD: Multiple roads closed due to rising water levels

Dickenson County reported multiple trees down across roads, as well as a rock slide along Route 80.

MORE INFO: EMA Director: Local disaster declared in Dickenson County, low-lying residents told to evacuate

To keep up with road closures in the area, click here.

