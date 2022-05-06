(WJHL) – Multiple school systems in the Tri-Cities are dismissing classes early due to severe weather threats in the region.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, the following schools are dismissing students:

Unicoi County Schools – Elementary Schools at Noon, Middle/High Schools at 11:45 a.m..

Greene County Schools – Dismissing at Noon, ESP Program and extracurricular activities are cancelled.

Greeneville City Schools – Middle/High Schools at Noon, Elementary Schools at 12:30 p.m., ESP program cancelled.

Johnson County Schools – Dismissing at 2 p.m..