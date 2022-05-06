(WJHL) – Multiple school systems in the Tri-Cities are dismissing classes early due to severe weather threats in the region.
As of 11 a.m. on Friday, the following schools are dismissing students:
- Unicoi County Schools – Elementary Schools at Noon, Middle/High Schools at 11:45 a.m..
- Greene County Schools – Dismissing at Noon, ESP Program and extracurricular activities are cancelled.
- Greeneville City Schools – Middle/High Schools at Noon, Elementary Schools at 12:30 p.m., ESP program cancelled.
- Johnson County Schools – Dismissing at 2 p.m..
For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.