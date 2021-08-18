Multiple local agencies to provide food boxes in pop-up distribution

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Four local agencies have teamed up to provide families with food boxes in a pop-up distribution at the parking lot of the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The distribution will be held in the parking lot at 500 Gate City Hwy on Thursday, August 19 from 5 to 7 p.m.

According to a release from the United Way of Bristol TN/VA, these efforts aim to fight food insecurity within the region, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

Agencies involved include the following:

United Way of Bristol TN/VA

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast TN

Feeding Southwest VA

Santa Pal, Inc.

Lisa Cofer, the executive director of the United Way of Bristol, said anyone is welcome to drive by to pick up a box.

“The pandemic continues to cause financial hardships for many in our region, so when Santa Pal approached us to partner for this food distribution, we were happy to help,” she said. “We encourage individuals and families in TN and VA that need food to come on out Thursday and take advantage of this great event.”