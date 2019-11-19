Multiple fire crews on scene of Sullivan County house fire, person possibly trapped in home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on VI Ranch Road in Sullivan County, and officials say the initial report warned of someone trapped inside.

The East Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department confirmed they are currently on the scene on the 800 block of VI Ranch Road, along with 421 Area Emergency Services.

421 Area Emergency Services is the primary agency at the scene of the fire. Avoca Fire Department was also called in to assist 421.

Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department confirmed that the initial report included entrapment, but they said they could not confirm whether or not someone was in the home, as they did not respond to the fire.

Officials were unable to provide details on the fire such as injuries and extent of damage as the fire is still active.