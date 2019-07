Greene County, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Greene County Friday morning.

According to the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department, that fire is on Albany Access Road.

George Peters also told News Channel 11 that Midway, Mosheim, United and Greeneville City fire crews are working to put that fire out.

There is no word on injuries.

