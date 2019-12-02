Multiple emergency crews respond to Old Stage Road house fire

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple emergency crews responded to a house fire on Old Stage Road near the Rheatown Store Monday morning.

The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire at about 10 a.m.

Old Stage Rd. fire pic.twitter.com/XHmAUPMIE5 — Tusculum VFD (@TusculumVFD) December 2, 2019

“It’s going to end up being a total loss because of the age of the house,” Tusculum VFD paramedic firefighter Dakota Steele told News Channel 11.

Steele said that the homeowners were at home when the fire started and that no one was injured.

Steele said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Newmansville Fire Department, Limestone VFD, Nolichucky Fire Department, Mosheim VFD, Debusk Rescue Squad, Greene County EMS and Greene County Sheriff’s Department were among those emergency crews who responded to the fire.