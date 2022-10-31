KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N. JB Dennis Road Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KPD).

A spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the home was a vacant structure, and volunteer firefighters with Warrior’s Path and Bloomingdale brought water tankers to assist with the efforts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Other responding agencies include the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office, the Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County EMS and SC Constable.