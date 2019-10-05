Multiple crews battling large brush fire in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple fire crews are currently battling a brush fire in Roan Mountain.

According to James Heaton of the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the call for the fire came in around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

As of 2:30 p.m., the U.S. Forest Service, Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and the Tennessee Division of Forestry were on the scene.

The fire is between Fork Mountain Road and Old Railroad Grade Road in Carter County.

Heaton said there are currently some structures threatened by the fire.

The exact acreage of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.