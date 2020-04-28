Multiple crews battle morning house fire in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple departments were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Gray Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the structure fire on Center Street off of Gray Station Road at 6:45 a.m.











Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department assisted Gray VFD at the scene.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene assisting with traffic.

According to EMS on the scene and one of the homeowners, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and crews are still on the scene putting out hotspots as of 7:55 a.m.