GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eight children were adopted by five different families on Friday in the Greene County Circuit Court Courtroom.

The pending adoptions were finalized in Greeneville at 10:00 a.m. as part of National Adoption Day’s celebration of children finding loving and permanent homes.

Nice to be in a courtroom for good news for a change! It’s #NationalAdoptionDay in Greeneville this morning! @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/IYAcxRFSEM — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) November 22, 2019

The holiday is celebrated on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and almost 65,000 children have been adopted on National Adoption Day since 2000.