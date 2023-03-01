Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to Barry Brickey with the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD), multiple agencies and rescue teams are searching the Holston River for a missing person.

The unnamed individual has been missing since Feb. 18. and is believed to have entered the Holston River in the North Fork area in Weber City, Virginia.

In a release, Brickey asked residents with riverfront property along the North Fork of the Holston River in Scott County, Virginia and Sullivan County, Tennessee and the main channel of the Holston River through Hawkins County to search for any potential signs of the missing individual.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatchers with Scott County at 276-386-9111, Hawkins County at 423-272-7121 or Kingsport at 423-246-9111.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the missing person during this difficult time,” said Assistant Chief Terry Arnold of the Kingsport Fire Department. “We are committed to utilizing all available resources and expertise to locate the missing person as quickly and safely as possible.”

Multiple agencies and organizations are involved in the search:

Scott County Va. Sheriff’s Office

Kingsport Fire Department

Kingsport Life Saving Crew

Weber City VFD

Sullivan County EMA

Hawkins County EMA

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

Hawkins County Rescue Squad

Hawkins County EMS

Church Hill Rescue Squad

Federal Aviation Administration

BAE Systems

U.S. Army

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.