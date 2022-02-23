SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple agencies responded to a floodwater rescue Wednesday morning, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

An announcement detailed that the rescue involves a person trapped in floodwater behind the 1400 block of Stanley Valley Road near Bray and George Allen roads.

A post from the Church Hill Rescue Squad revealed that the swift water gives rescuers limited access, and the TN District 1 Swift Water Rescue Team is responding.

Agencies at the scene include the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County EMS and Stanley Valley Fire Department.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will provide updates on-air and online at WJHL.com.