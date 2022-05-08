SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Surgoinsville home was destroyed in a house fire early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 1:50 a.m. to a house on the 100 block of Cradic Drive near the intersection of Highway 11 and North Zions Hill Road.

The house was fully engulfed with flames going through the roof.

Photo: Stanley Valley Fire Department

The home next door also caught fire but was extinguished quickly according to Stanley Valley Fire Dept. Asst. Chief Christopher Vaughan. The fire was then contained to the original structure.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, Vaughan said.

The Surgoinsville Fire Department, Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department, Carter’s Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Goshen Valley Fire Department, Hawkins County EMS, and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.