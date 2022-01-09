Multiple agencies respond to Greene Co. Structure fire

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fire crews were at the scene of a structure fire Sunday morning after receiving a call describing visible flames on the roof of a house.

According to Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Fire Cheif Marty Shelton, the call came in at about 8:26 a.m. Crews arrived at a home in the 300 block of Afton Road and found a garage and home that was burning, according to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD.)

Multiple Agencies respond to fire in Greene County (Courtesy: Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD))

Due to the lack of any fire hydrants nearby, a water supply was established using a nearby creek which firefighters used to battle the blaze.

Firefighters use creek as water supply to battle structure fire in Greene County (Courtesy: Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD))

Shelton said that crews remained on scene until the fire was extinguished at around 12:30 p.m.

According to Shelton, the garage was destroyed and the house suffered heavy damage, however family, friends and neighbors were able to help the occupants extract some items for the house.

Also according to Shelton, a member of the TVFD took a goat that was on the property to give it a place to stay for a while.

A Facebook post from the TVFD contains images of the fire.

Shelton said that he is not aware of any injuries pertaining to the incident at this time.

Goat from structure fire in Greene County (Courtesy: Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD))

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and Greene County officials are still investigating.

According to a social media post, Newmansville VFD, Limestone VFD, Debusk VFD and the Town of Mosheim also helped during the incident.

Shelton said the Debusk VFD provided rehab such as food and the Town of Mosheim provided an air trailer which allowed the firefighter to have quick and easy access to breathable air.

TVFD also say that the Sheriff’s Office, Light-Power, EMS, Chaplain Danny Ricker and the American Red Cross 911 provided operational support.