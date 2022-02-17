UPDATE: The Stanley Valley Fire Department said Amis Chapel Road has reopened.

The fire scene has been turned over to the Division of Forestry and all local fire crews are leaving the scene.

The fire department said there is currently no risk to the community.

Previous:

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Amis Chapel Road is currently closed, allowing only emergency vehicles to pass after a forest fire has broken out in Hawkins County in the Carters Valley Road and Cooper Road area, according to Hawkins County E-911 and the Stanley Valley Fire Department (SVFD).

An evacuation warning has been instituted for the area stating that there is a potential threat to life and property and that those in the area should be prepared to leave on short notice. Those that need extra time to do so should consider evacuating, according to a Twitter post by Hawkins Co. E-911.

According to the SVFD via Facebook, the evacuation orders that are in place as of 6:00 p.m. are “pre-evacuation orders” which means that residents may evacuate if they feel the need to do so, but it is not required. However, those who choose to stay should be ready for the possibility of mandatory evacuation orders.

The post from the SVFD also states that there are no structures in immediate danger.

This is just one of many wildfires that have broken out around the region, Hawkins County included, in the past few days.

In addition to the SVFD, the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, Mount Carmel Fire Department, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Church Hill Fire Department, Surgoinsville Fire Department, Hawkins County EMS and Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department are on scene assisting.

This is a developing story. WJHL will bring you updates as they arrive.