St. Paul Fire Dept.: No injuries reported after apartment fire destroys home

ST. PAUL, Va. (WJHL) – An apartment fire in St. Paul was contained to one unit after multiple agencies responded to the blaze on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post from the St. Paul Fire Department, the fire occurred at Clinchview Apartments on Clinchview Road at 12:45 p.m.

Photo: St. Paul Fire Department via Facebook

St. Paul Fire Department reports that the fire was contained to one unit thanks to the speedy response times of the agencies.

People are asked to avoid the area.

St. Paul Fire Department told News Channel 11 that the scene was still active as of 1:50 p.m., but the fire was out.

No injuries were reported, and the family’s dog was found alive and is being treated by EMS on the scene.

SPFD says a few Christmas presents were saved, but the home is a total loss.

