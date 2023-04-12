UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Numerous agencies are battling a brush fire that grew out of control Wednesday morning on Garland Road in Unicoi.

A release from the Unicoi Police Department said deputies responded to a call regarding a fire that got out of control at around 10:45 a.m. Five agencies are on the scene, including the U.S. Forest Service and the Southside, Unicoi, West Carter and Central Fire Departments, the release states.

James Heaton with the Tennessee Division of Forestry told News Channel 11 that as of 3:30 p.m., the fire spans around 25-30 acres. No definite percentage of containment was available, according to Heaton.

There are around 50 people working to control the fire, and all structures are being protected, according to the release. Heaton said no structures are threatened at this time and the cause of the brush fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.