UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local agencies responded to a Tuesday morning house fire in Unicoi County.

According to the Unicoi County Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire located off Plantation Road in the Spring Valley area around 10:30 a.m.

Unicoi fire officials told News Channel 11 the home was empty when it caught on fire.

“The high winds today [haven’t] helped which has kept firefighters busy blowing the flames especially high and that’s what caused the rest of the house to burn down,” said Jimmy Erwin with Unicoi County Emergency Management.

Six agencies were reportedly on scene, including, Watuga, Unicoi County, South Side, West Carter and Central, the Unicoi Police Department stated.

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to assist with traffic, according to a release from the town of Unicoi.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.