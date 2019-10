GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of State Route 348 has closed in Greene County following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the portion of SR 348 between Concord Road and Jarrell Road is closed because of the crash.

SR 348 is closed between Concord Road and Jarrell Road in Greene County due to a multi-vehicle crash. Traffic diverted to alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/UdyjKC1Ivu — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 1, 2019

Traffic has been diverted at this time.

