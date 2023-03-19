UPDATE: The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said all lanes have been reopened. News Channel 11 has contacted the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), who is the lead agency on the crash, for details regarding the incident.

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sunday morning crash has closed the northbound lane of Highway 19E in Hampton, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

According to the TDOT SmartWay traffic map, a multi-vehicle crash at Spring Street. The crash was first reported at 10:42 a.m.