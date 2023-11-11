BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 has the eastbound lanes closed Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The TDOT’s SmartWay Traffic Map shows the crash was reported at around 12:16 p.m. near Exit 17. Photos obtained by WJHL show several first responders on the scene and vehicles in an embankment.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) said in a post that the crash involved three vehicles total, traffic is being rerouted and drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

The TDOT map shows traffic backed up on the westbound side of I-26 near mile marker 17, as well.