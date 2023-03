Update: The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map shows as of 4:45 p.m. that the wreck is clear.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 westbound is causing delays around Exit 13 in Gray.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash is located near mile marker 13, and both the westbound left lane and left shoulder are closed.

Traffic has backed up for at least a couple of miles.