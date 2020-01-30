Multi-use development coming to downtown Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Construction on a new multi-use development is set to begin in April in downtown Bristol, Tenn.

The Bristol, Tenn. City Council in October 2019 approved plans for the city, the city’s Industrial Development Board and 714 Shelby Street G.P., a company owned by A.G. Commercial, to redevelop most of the city block along Shelby Street.

The law office at the southwest corner of the city block is the only part that is not under construction or part of the plan. BurWil Design Group is working with said parties on the development.

The development, called TheSeven14, will be home to two floors of residential space and the ground floor will be commercial.

Residents will have a pet-friendly atmosphere, developer J.J. Gillenwater told News Channel 11, as the courtyard of the development will feature a dog park and dog-washing station.

The residential space will be made up of 60 loft apartments ranging from studio to one-and-two bedrooms. Each apartment will have a balcony, and each bedroom will account for a single parking space.

Gillenwater, a partner in the A. G. Commercial group told News Channel 11 that the development will have a fitness center and outdoor picnic and cooking area.

A locally-owned grocery store will also be featured on the ground floor of the development, along with several other businesses and possibly some restaurants, Gillenwater said.

TheSeven14, however, will only be one half of the city block. The other half will be made up of parking spaces and will be owned by the City of Bristol.

City of Bristol, Tenn. Economic Development Director Tom Anderson told News Channel 11 there will be 170 parking spaces, 85 of which will be metered. The revenue from those timed parking spots will go towards the city hall and courthouse budgets.

Stay tuned for more details on the downtown development both on-air and online.