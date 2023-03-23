Photo courtesy of the Kingsport Fire Department (photo depicts previous search along the river on March 1, 2023)

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — A multi-agency search and rescue effort will continue on the Holston River to find a person missing since February.

On Thursday, teams are continuing the search for a missing person believed to have entered the North Fork of the Holston River near Weber City on Feb. 18.

“Despite the efforts of search and rescue personnel, [the individual] has yet to be located. Rain and high water levels have hampered operations,” the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) stated in a release.

Multiple agencies will search from Netherland Inn Bridge in Kingsport to the John Sevier Steam Plant in Rogersville, a KFD release stated.

The KFD asks residents along the Holston River in Hawkins and Sullivan County to be aware of the search. The multi-agency recovery effort will reportedly use boats, K-9, drones and shoreline searches.