Multi-agency operation leads to dozens of drug arrests in Southwest Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis announced Tuesday that dozens of people have been indicted on drug-related charges after what they called ‘Operation Pandemic.’

In a release issued Tuesday Sheriff Andis said the operation resulted in, “101 indictments on 48 people for individuals charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia.”

Andis says this is one of the counties’ largest busts. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) May 26, 2020

Below is a slideshow of photos of the people arrested, provided by the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

