JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mulligan’s Gaming Pub in downtown Johnson City hosted a film crew Thursday morning.

The crew was at the bar and restaurant on E Main St. in preparation to feature Mulligan’s on the YouTube series “America’s Best Restaurants.”

The pub features an Irish-inspired menu and welcomes guests to play all manner of games while there. Guests can bring their own games or borrow ones at the restaurant. Musicians perform several times a week as well.

“We work really hard to make it an inviting place for everyone and make sure that everyone gets a unique experience when they come here,” said Taylor Sy, the social media manager for Mulligan’s.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

America’s Best Restaurants has several thousand subscribers and aims to highlight independently-owned restaurants that may be missed by diners. Mulligan’s and America’s Best Restaurants are expected to announce when the episode will be uploaded in the near future, and it will be available on the series’ website and YouTube channel.

Mulligan’s opened in Johnson City in 2019 after starting out as a gaming store in Colonial Heights.