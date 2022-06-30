JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A game store in downtown Johnson City is preparing to offer something new in addition to gaming: food.

Mulligans Gaming Pub, located at 308 E. Main St., will hold a soft opening of its new food service on Friday. The menu will include traditional Irish food, such as fish, beef, and potatoes.

“One of the things that myself and the other owners has spoken about was we wanted a place that was open, had plenty of room, and also had the chill factor which was anybody from any background could come in and just relax,” owner Sean McCoy said.

McCoy hopes to serve alcohol in the future as well.

The restaurant part of the business will be located on the first floor while the gaming part will be on the second floor.

The restaurant will open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.