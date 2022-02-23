JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mullican Flooring, a Johnson City-based company, has recently agreed to pay back incentives it received from the city and Washington County, Tennessee back in 2017.

Both Johnson City and Washington County each agreed to pay $600,000 in incentives to help the company build a new warehouse, in order to keep its operations in the city.

The agreement is one of many made through the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership‘s PILOT Program. PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, is an incentive program that encourages businesses to locate and expand in the region.

“Incentives are the deal-closer, and if a community is not offering an incentive – whether it’s a PILOT or a cash grant, whatever that might be – you’re not in the game,” Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NETREP) vice president Alicia Summers said.

The process to obtain PILOT incentives prior to 2014 was fairly simplified and remains so for many communities. An application would be sent directly to a city or county’s commission and either approved or denied. If approved, the incentive would be given to the company with very few stipulations.

However, that all changed in Johnson City and Washington County with the Capital Investment Program, which set requirements or benchmarks for companies to achieve in order to receive the money.

“If there’s no accountability then you could lose jobs – jobs could never be created,” Summers said. “You know, if there’s an average wage component – you’re not doing anything to raise that median household income.”

“Companies could close down within – during the term, maybe, of the PILOT and there not be any payback of any of that incentive,” she said. “So, it made sense to have that performance measure and that accountability in there.”

Ken Huffine, a Washington County Commissioner and member of the Commerce Industry and Agriculture committee, explained the importance of that added layer of financial protection.

“The citizens can rest assured that the investments we’re making – we’re getting the return on those investments, which ultimately will lead to successful growth and a very bright future for our community,” he said.

Within the last few weeks, Mullican Flooring asked its $1.2 million PILOT agreement to be dissolved after failing to meet the minimum hiring threshold as agreed upon.

In a statement sent to News Channel 11 on Wednesday, the company said in part:

Mullican Flooring, like every other manufacturer in the U.S., is working hard to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing labor market. Given these market conditions, we have asked Johnson City and Washington County for the dissolution of the PILOT program, which was developed in vastly different labor and economic climates.

While some other businesses have tried to avoid paying back incentives after coming up short, Mullican Flooring took the initiative, approaching both the city and the county about returning some of the incentive funds.

“I think it also speaks volumes in terms of relationship that a company can be saying ‘hey, we’re not performing like we thought we would,'” Johnson City city manager Cathy Ball said. “‘And we know that we’re held accountable and we want to come to you and reset.'”

“We are actually recruiting good corporate partners into our community, and when one steps forward to demonstrate that they truly are that solid corporate partner, it’s extremely refreshing,” Huffine said.

“To be able to succeed and fail, and then learn from it and adjust the model speaks volumes to companies because we’re in an evolving world over the past couple of years,” Ball said.

“No one really can have the very clearest of crystal balls out there and understand what the economy is going to do,” Huffine said. “We have to be able to make adjustments. I think that’s the definition of a true partnership; when we do encounter difficulties, we work through those difficulties so that we can maintain an ongoing, what would be a fruitful relationship, for us and the community.”

Mullican Flooring’s statement went on to say that the challenges they have faced in fulfilling the agreement have not impacted their operations or their “long-term commitment to this region.”

“We are enjoying high demand for our products, and look forward to continued future growth as we collaborate with city and county leaders for the benefit of Northeast Tennessee,” the company concluded.