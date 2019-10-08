MTN DEW to visit Food City, holding contest to see LOCASH at Nashville celebration

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee-born soft drink is transforming Nashville tourist site Ole Red into “The Tennessee Original Outpost” to celebrate its home state.

An event headlined by Tennessee-based country band LOCASH will take place at the Nashville location on October 22.

Before that event, MTN DEW is hitting the road.

Representatives from the band will travel to three East Tennessee Food City locations. During the visits, fans will have the chance to win all-expense-paid trips to “The Tennessee Original Outpost.”

On October 12, MTN DEW will arrive in Johnson City at the Food City on North State of Franklin Road from noon until 2 p.m.

Three fans will win at each Food City by locating LOCASH-autographed Mountain Dew cans throughout the stores. Fans will also get a chance to sample the latest Mountain Dew offerings and win prizes.

MTN DEW will also be at the Tazewell Food City on October 13 and the Chattanooga location on Highway 58 on October 19.

The October 22 celebration in Nashville is free and features multiple Tennessee-based artists.