MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As part of a larger investment into outdoor programs, MTN DEW announced the selection of a new Doe Mountain MTN DEW Outpost ranger Thursday.

According to PepsiCo officials, Donovan De Leon was chosen out of more than 4,000 applicants from across the United States. De Leon is based out of Oregon, and is a park ranger for the Bureau of Land Management when he isn’t blazing trails or climbing peaks.

De Leon’s previous work involved the management of river patrols, chainsaw trail clearing and white water kayaking.

As part of his duties on-site, De Leon will lead volunteer opportunities to enhance and preserve trails all across the mountain. As the Outpost’s public face, he’ll be greeting guests and supporting other outdoor activities.

In addition to the events scheduled for his workday, De Leon will have free reign of the trails on his new Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Premium ATV and a good night’s sleep in a customized RV supplied by RVshare.

For Doe Mountain managers, the introduction of De Leon’s temporary position means more than marketing.

“As Doe Mountain’s popularity begins to increase during the start of summer, this is the perfect time for MTN DEW to revisit its roots and encourage those who are local or traveling to get outside and visit our mountain,” said Shawn Lindsey, executive director of Doe Mountain Recreation Area. “The new programs and activities we can introduce as a result of the MTN DEW Outpost ultimately benefit tourism for the entire state of Tennessee.”

