KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Students and staff at Dobyns-Bennett High School and people throughout the Kingsport community are rallying around one of their own.

Mykah Harris, a sophomore at DB, is now recovering after doctors identified a brain tumor that they suspected was fast-growing.

Mykah was already on the sidelines from a knee injury that his mother told News Channel 11 likely saved his life.

Doctors told his family that if Mykah had been hit in the head while on the field before they found the tumor, it would have killed him.

Mykah’s mother, Miranda Harris said, “The doctor told us specifically, had your son been hit in the head during this time it would not have just injured your son. It would’ve killed your son.”

TRIBE NATION!📢Let's Support One of Our Own! @KCS_DBHS student athlete, Mykah Harris, recently had a brain tumor removed. The @DBHS_FB team will be selling Mykah wrist bands for $5 @ the Farragut game tonight.🏈💚All proceeds go to the Harris family for medical expenses. pic.twitter.com/MxT9Jra1x0 — KingsportCitySchools (@KCS_District) October 11, 2019

Within 24 hours of identifying the brain tumor, Mykah was en route to Memphis where he underwent an 8-hour operation just four days after doctors discovered the tumor.

Mycah is now back in Kingsport recovering and working to regain motor function, sight, and speech.

Before last week’s game, both Dobyns-Bennett and the opposing team had a moment of silence to pray for Mykah’s recovery.

Mycah was both a running back and linebacker for DB.

His teammates told News Channel 11’s Jackie DeFusco that he is always lifting others up, and at Friday night’s game, they are hoping to do the same.

Members of the football team will be selling bracelets to raise money for medical expenses for Mycah.

Each bracelet costs $5.

If you cannot make it to Friday night’s game at J. Fred Johnson stadium as DB takes on Farragut, the team will also be selling the wrist bands on October 25th when Dobyns-Bennett takes on Science Hill!