MOVING ON: Crews roll large home in Johnson City neighborhood to new spot amid dispute

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A large home in the Mizpah Hills subdivision was literally lifted from its foundation and moved to another location on Tuesday.

We reported in April that the city of Johnson City demolished two homes in the Mizpah Hills subdivision in an effort to ease congestion on Knob Creek Road.

At the time, the city was in the process of buying up property to help construct a thoroughfare from Boones Creek Road to State of Franklin.

