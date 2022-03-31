BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Twin City Drive-In theater is opening once again beginning Friday.

As the warm weather returns so do nights outside in the car watching flicks on the big screen at the drive-in theater located on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol.

Morbius, a new Marvel movie, will be showing at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, followed by Uncharted, a movie inspired by a popular video game starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg at 9:50.

In a Facebook post, the drive-in theater list new admission pricing that is eight dollars for ages 11 and up, five dollars for kids aged five through ten and kids under four can enter for free.

The drive-in reminds customers the price of admission cover both movies and the box office and snack bar at the drive-in are cash only.