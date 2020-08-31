Movie filmed with local extras in Unicoi

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Underfoot Films traveled to Unicoi on Sunday to film scenes that will be featured in Ghosts of Cumberland Gap, an historical fiction movie that follows a newly-orphaned protagonist in the winter of 1901 who uncovers hauntings in her wealthy aunt’s manor.

Photo: Underfoot Films

Locals volunteered as extras along with several members of the Unicoi Historical Society, Rocky Mount, Appalachian Renaissance Faire, and Sycamore Shoals Historic Association, according to the press release.



Photos: Underfoot Films

Ghosts of Cumberland Gap is written and directed by A.J. Rose, who lived in Unicoi County for over a decade, and will be making its film festival debut in January.

It was filmed in association with Ceridwen Productions in Virginia.