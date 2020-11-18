Move to Kingsport: City officials continue with relocation program

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former city manager Jeff Fleming updated city officials at Tuesday night’s Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting in regard to the Move to Kingsport relocation program.

This is an initiative that strives to support community realtors and employers by encouraging families across the country to relocate to Kingsport.

According to Fleming’s presentation, more than 431 families have moved to Kingsport who originally lived more than 35 miles away — this includes new neighbors from 39 different states along with Puerto Rico.

A couple of metro areas that topped the list as having the most moves to Kingsport include regional Southeast cities such as Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The continuation of the relocation program will see further targeted social media advertisements, which reach out to families who currently reside in various parts of the United States. The presentation showed that these ads have reached more than 92,000 people within the past 90 days, driving more traffic to the Kingsport website.

Although Kingsport is considered by some to be a retirement community, the Move to Kingsport initiative focuses on all age groups and demographics and hopes to diversify the community while pushing toward economic growth.