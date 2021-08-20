Move-in days scheduled for local colleges this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — College students will be moving into colleges across Northeast Tennessee this weekend.

1,900 East Tennessee State University freshmen moved into their dorms on Thursday. The campus opens up to returning students on Friday. Students and groups were assigned move-in time slots to keep congestion down and help with social distancing.

President Dr. Brian Noland said they have limited the number of students living on campus to about 2,700; the full capacity is around 3,000. Noland said this is to help with maintaining distance on campus, but many students are still in traditional roommate situations.

“For many, this is the first time they’ve been on campus in more than a year and a half, and we look forward to everything that the fall holds,” said Dr. Brian Noland, President ETSU. “I can’t stress enough to families all across the listening area to please get your vaccines. Vaccinations are our path for us to get back to normal and take these back off.”

Move-in continues throughout the weekend starting each day at 9 a.m. Move-in wraps up on Sunday, August 22. Classes are scheduled to begin Monday, August 23. Masks will be required in all campus buildings.

New students will begin moving in at Milligan University on Saturday, August 21. Returning students will be welcomed back on Sunday, August 22. The campus has an entire week of welcome activities scheduled. Classes will begin Tuesday, August 24. Milligan is requiring everyone to wear masks indoors when social distancing cannot be achieved.

“We aren’t accomodating quite the physical distancing that we had to accommodate last year,” said Dr. Bill Greer, President Milligan University. “Even though we are continuing to be careful because of the Delta variant and covid isn’t quite letting go of us just yet, but we are requiring masks indoors.”

King University moved new students in on Thursday, August 19, while returning students are set to move in on Sunday, August 22. Classes begin Monday, August 23.

Tusculum University freshman moved in Thursday, August 19, and continue moving in on Friday. Returning students will move in over the weekend. Their classes will begin Monday as well. They are requiring masking indoors when social distancing isn’t possible.