JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Construction will soon begin for a new trauma recovery center for youths in the Tri-Cities

Mountain Youth Academy has broken ground on its new facility. The Trauma Recovery Center for Children and Adolescents represents $30 million and will function as a state-of-the-art location for youths in need of mental services.

The facility will feature 120 beds and serve children ages 5-17. The facility is expected to open in the third quarter of 2023, a release from Mountain Youth Academy states.

Until the new facility opens, Mountain Youth Academy will continue to operate in its current 88-bed facility. After the new center opens, the old facility will be demolished.

In addition to providing more space for children, the expansion is expected to create 50 new full-time positions, the release states.