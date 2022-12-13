MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New details were released in a reported riot at a residential treatment facility for children in Mountain City.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office previously confirmed that deputies had responded to a riot Sunday at the Mountain Youth Academy that had resulted in significant property damage. The sheriff’s office stated a group of juveniles had led the riot and were detained until a hearing could be held.

On Tuesday, Mountain Youth Academy CEO and Managing Director Eric Dunkerly provided News Channel 11 with a statement regarding the incident.

According to Dunkerly, the “disruption” was started by six residents from the same unit. Dunkerly said some staff and residents of the facility did receive minor injuries, but none of those injured required medical attention.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dunkerly stated police were quickly called and thanked them for their quick response to the facility. Some property damage did occur, which Dunkerly said is being repaired.

“As a facility, we strive to continuously improve our processes and will certainly review this incident to identify what processes may need to be addressed to prevent future incidents,” Dunkerly wrote.

Mountain Youth Academy specializes in treating juveniles ages 5-17 who are experiencing childhood trauma.