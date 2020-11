In this photo made on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2010, clear treated water flows from a tap continuously for random testing at the intake facility of the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority in Beaver Falls, Pa. The natural gas boom gripping parts of the U.S. has a nasty byproduct: wastewater so salty, and so polluted with metals […]

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City day care will be closed Tuesday, November 24 due to a water line break nearby.

According to director Sherry Lewis, the Mountain View Baptist Day Care and Learning Center will be closed after a water line in the area broke.

The day care will only be closed Tuesday, according to Lewis.

The day care is located in the 4000 block of Bristol Highway.