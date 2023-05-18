JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home VA in Johnson City celebrated the return of its farmers market Thursday.

“It’s actually a passion project of many different people who wanted to have local farmers and producers at our facility to offer really good options to not only our nation’s veterans but also to our team members,” said Tia Filhiol, the committee co-chair of the farmers market.

The market started in 2019 and provides an option for fresh produce, bread, coffee, clothing and other goods.

“You can get so many things here,” Filhiol said. “We have coffee, we have chicken and other poultry products. We have fresh fruits and vegetables. We have homemade dog treats. We have fresh breads and other prepared bakery items.”

Photo: WJHL

The Mountain Home Farmers Market is held every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the lobby and atrium area of Building 160 on the VA campus. The building is located near the sky bridge to the parking garage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The market is open year-round and open to the public. Filhiol said the reaction to the market’s return has been positive with plenty of foot traffic Thursday.

The market’s hiatus came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Filhiol said the market is continuing to grow and still has spots for more vendors. Anyone who would like to sell their products is asked to contact the VA for more details.