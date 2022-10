JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mountain Home National Cemetery will host an unaccompanied veterans ceremony next week.

The ceremony will give full military honors to two unaccompanied veterans, which means they have no known next of kin.

It will take place Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex administration building flagpole.

The ceremony will include brief remarks, a moment of silence, and the playing of Taps. It is open to the public.