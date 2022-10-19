JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Honors were performed for two unaccompanied veterans interred at the Mountain Home National Cemetery.

The cemetery hosted a ceremony for Army Staff Sgt. J.B. Perry and Navy seaman Clifford Walker. Both were laid to rest earlier this year without any known family members or friends.

Even though they had no known relatives there, staff members at the VA wanted to make sure they were laid to rest with people by their sides.

“I appreciate those employees coming over from the VA and I appreciate all the veterans that are out there supporting this,” cemetery director Sue Nan Jehlen said. “It’s so important, they had nobody when they passed away. Just the staff that worked with them so here we are honoring them.”

Jehlen said more volunteers have been recruited to help with these types of events.