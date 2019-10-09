Mountain Electric outage to impact 14,500 customers Friday morning

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mountain Electric has scheduled a power outage for Friday morning in order to make emergency equipment repairs.

The utility says the outage will take place Friday, October 11 between midnight and 5 a.m.

About 14,500 customers in Avery County will be affected, including those in the following communities:

Newland

Cranberry

Minneapolis

Banner Elk

Sugar Mountain

Grandfather

Montezuma

Linville

Pineola

Crossnore

Jonas Ridge

Old Beech Mountain

Heaton, Matney

Blevins Creek

Linville Falls

Mountain Electric says customers who were impacted by the April 2019 outage should expect to lose power during this outage as well.

The outage will not impact the Beech Mountain and Elk Park areas, according to the utility.

Crews will make emergency repairs at the MEC/TVA Cranberry Substation during the outage.

