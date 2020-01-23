Mountain Electric: More than 13,000 customers without power in Avery County, NC

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – Thousands are without power on Thursday morning as a county-wide outage has swept across Avery County, North Carolina.

According to Moutain Electric Cooperative, an issue at the county’s main substation has left 13,000 – 14,000 customers without power in Avery County.

Mountain Electric Director of Engineering and Operations Richard Grubb told News Channel 11 that crews are currently en route to the substation and will have an estimated time of restoration later this morning.

Grubb said the outage occurred at 7:30 a.m. for an undetermined reason.

The Avery County Fire Marshal and EMA posted saying the county-wide outage could last for a long time.

Residents are urged not to call 911 to report the power outage.